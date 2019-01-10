Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
16:05 - 16:30
Top 20 Countdown
16:30 - 17:00
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2019 2:12 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Japanese hairdresser Megumi Takeichi cuts patterns into the hair of a camel ahead of the Bikaner Camel Festival in Bikaner in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
2
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he carries water cans during the snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing, China, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
4
Japan's Naomi Osaka trains during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.
Load more
January 10, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 10, 2018
Day in Photos
January 9, 2019
Day in Photos
January 8, 2019
Day in Photos
January 7, 2019
Day in Photos
January 6, 2019
Day in Photos
January 4, 2019
Day in Photos
January 3, 2019
Day in Photos
January 2, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments