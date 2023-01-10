Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 10, 2023
January 10, 2023 1:50 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Two vehicles are seen after falling into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, California.
2
Police officers and demonstrators are seen on a road at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany. Luetzerath is occupied by climate activists fighting against the demolishing of the village to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the Dutch border.
3
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier shakes hands with Hannah Fischer, a packaging-free store owner from Dortmund, at the annual New Year reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin.
4
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters in Puno, Peru, Jan. 9, 2023. At least 12 people died as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said.
January 10, 2023
