Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 10, 2024
January 10, 2024 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People on motorbikes wait at a traffic light during morning rush hour in Taipei, Taiwan.
2
Palestinians look at a damaged residential building after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
3
Soldiers in an armored vehicle patrol the city's historic center following an outbreak of violence in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 9, 2024. President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency following the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence,
4
Fallen bricks line Main Highway a day after a tornado struck the town of Bamberg, South Carolina.
January 10, 2024
