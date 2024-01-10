Accessibility links

January 10, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People on motorbikes wait at a traffic light during morning rush hour in Taipei, Taiwan.
Palestinians look at a damaged residential building after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Soldiers in an armored vehicle patrol the city&#39;s historic center following an outbreak of violence in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 9, 2024.&nbsp;&nbsp;President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency following the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence,
Fallen bricks line Main Highway a day after a tornado struck the town of Bamberg, South Carolina.
