January 11, 2019
January 11, 2019 1:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The families of jailed Reuters reporters arrive at the High Court ahead of the ruling in Yangon, Myanmar.
2
People try to recover items from the remains after a fire broke overnight in Mogadishu's biggest market, the Bakara Market, Somalia.
3
People are captured by FLIR (Forward-Looking Infrared) HD Thermal Imaging Cameras as they walk near the FLIR exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2019, Jan. 10, 2019.
4
French President Emmanuel Macron's pet dog Nemo walks past a traditional epiphany cake as Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony at the Elysee palace in Paris.
January 11, 2019
