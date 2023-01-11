Accessibility links

January 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.
2 Iranian demonstrators show photos of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the screen of their cellphones during their protest against cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, in front of the French Embassy in Tehran.
3 Demonstrators throw Molotow cocktails and fireworks at police officers, during a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE in Luetzerath, Germany.
4 A member of the Philippine Coast Guard carries children affected by floods on a basin during a rescue operation, in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga province.

