Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 11, 2024
January 11, 2024 1:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Somali police officers stands guard during a march against the Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal along KM4 street in Mogadishu.
Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin of a Ukrainian poet and serviceman Maksym Kryvtsov who was killed fighting Russian troops, at the Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv.
A Palestinian man waits to fill his cylinders with cooking gas amid shortage, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from northern Israel towards Lebanon.
January 11, 2024
