January 11, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A Somali police officers stands guard during a march against the Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal along KM4 street in Mogadishu.
2 Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin of a Ukrainian poet and serviceman Maksym Kryvtsov who was killed fighting Russian troops, at the Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv.
3 A Palestinian man waits to fill his cylinders with cooking gas amid shortage, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
4 An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from northern Israel towards Lebanon.

