Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 12, 2023
January 12, 2023 1:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police officers keep guard as activists demonstrate during a sit-in protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE, in Luetzerath, Germany.
2
A Ukrainian tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna, Lugansk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
A view of flooding from the rainstorm-swollen Sacramento and American Rivers, near downtown Sacramento, California, Jan. 11, 2023.
4
A students performs a Karagattam folk dance during celebrations for 'Pongal', the Tamil harvest festival, at a college in Chennai, India.
Load more
January 12, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 11, 2023
Day in Photos
January 10, 2023
Day in Photos
January 9, 2023
Day in Photos
January 8, 2023
Day in Photos
January 6, 2023
Day in Photos
January 5, 2023
Day in Photos
January 4, 2023
Day in Photos
January 3, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG