January 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Police officers keep guard as activists demonstrate during a sit-in protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany&#39;s utility RWE, in Luetzerath, Germany.
A Ukrainian tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna, Lugansk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A view of flooding from the rainstorm-swollen Sacramento and American Rivers, near downtown Sacramento, California, Jan. 11, 2023.
A students performs a Karagattam folk dance during celebrations for &#39;Pongal&#39;, the Tamil harvest festival, at a college in Chennai, India.
