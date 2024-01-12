Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police officers use shovels to work through the ruins of the popular shopping area which was destroyed by fire in the disaster-hit city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the region on New Year's Day.
2
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, Major General Gwyn Jenkins, left, are shown damaged buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, ahead of meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce a major new package of military aid to Ukraine.
3
Carpenters and workers pose during the ceremony of the traditional bouquet of flowers to celebrate the end of the reconstruction of the medieval choir framework of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019 that sent its spire crumbling down, as restoration works continue before its reopening, in Paris, France.
4
Team Nasser Racing's Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel steer their car in the dunes during the second part of the 48h-chrono stage of the Dakar rally 2024, between Shubaytah and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia.
Load more
January 12, 2024
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG