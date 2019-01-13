Accessibility links
January 13, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A child sleeps on a blanket near a construction site in New Delhi, India.
Athletes compete in the men's 4x7,5 km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof, eastern Germany.
An Indian sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes inside his tent among the Juna Akhara (a sadhu order) community at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad.
A family sleds down the West Front of the US Capitol as snow continues to fall in Washington, D.C. Washington area residents are waking up to a winter wonderland as a winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and more snow is expected to fall.
