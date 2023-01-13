Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a farewell ceremony for Murtaza Rakhimov, the first president of Russia's republic of Bashkortostan, at the Bashkortostan state concert hall in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan.
1 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a farewell ceremony for Murtaza Rakhimov, the first president of Russia's republic of Bashkortostan, at the Bashkortostan state concert hall in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan.
Farmers gather around a bonfire to celebrate Lohri festival while they protest the central and state government for loan waivers, pensions, crop insurance and minimum support price, in Amritsar, India.
2 Farmers gather around a bonfire to celebrate Lohri festival while they protest the central and state government for loan waivers, pensions, crop insurance and minimum support price, in Amritsar, India.
A macaw parrot flies at a show in Kuwait City.
3 A macaw parrot flies at a show in Kuwait City.
Ukrainian Border Guards are seen at their positions near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Volyn region, Ukraine.
4 Ukrainian Border Guards are seen at their positions near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Volyn region, Ukraine.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG