Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
January 13, 2023 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a farewell ceremony for Murtaza Rakhimov, the first president of Russia's republic of Bashkortostan, at the Bashkortostan state concert hall in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan.
2
Farmers gather around a bonfire to celebrate Lohri festival while they protest the central and state government for loan waivers, pensions, crop insurance and minimum support price, in Amritsar, India.
3
A macaw parrot flies at a show in Kuwait City.
4
Ukrainian Border Guards are seen at their positions near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Volyn region, Ukraine.
January 13, 2023
