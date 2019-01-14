Accessibility links

January 14, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old, react as they ride a roller coaster at Toshimaen amusement park on Coming of Age Day, a national holiday, in Tokyo, Japan.
2 South Korean military conscripts wear face masks to protect themselves against a wave of fine dust that has hit the Korean Peninsula, during their entrance ceremony at the army training center in Nonsan.
3 A seagull flies past as an Indian devotee taking a dip on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, as people gather for the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad.
4 Protesters gather on the streets during demonstrations over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe.

