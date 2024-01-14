Accessibility links

January 14, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Denmark's King Frederik X and Denmark's Queen Mary wave from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Queen Margrethe II has become Denmark's first monarch to abdicate in nearly 900 years when she handed over the throne to her son, who has become King Frederik X. 
2 A massive crowd gathers during the proclamation at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark.
3 Participants pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to pray for the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
4 A tribal supporter of Yemen's Houthis hold his traditional dagger, or jambiya, during a protest against recent U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets, near Sanaa.

