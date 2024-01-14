Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 14, 2024
January 14, 2024 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Denmark's King Frederik X and Denmark's Queen Mary wave from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Queen Margrethe II has become Denmark's first monarch to abdicate in nearly 900 years when she handed over the throne to her son, who has become King Frederik X.
2
A massive crowd gathers during the proclamation at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark.
3
Participants pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to pray for the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
4
A tribal supporter of Yemen's Houthis hold his traditional dagger, or jambiya, during a protest against recent U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets, near Sanaa.
Load more
January 14, 2024
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG