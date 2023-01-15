Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 15, 2023
January 15, 2023 2:02 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Young Socialists Switzerland (JUSO) activists take part in a protest against the World Economic Forum (WEF), calling for a climate tax on the rich, on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos.
2
Rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal. Authorities said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara.
3
A family member of a victim of the aircraft that crashed in Pokhara is escorted as she mourns at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine.
Load more
January 15, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
Day in Photos
January 12, 2023
Day in Photos
January 11, 2023
Day in Photos
January 10, 2023
Day in Photos
January 9, 2023
Day in Photos
January 8, 2023
Day in Photos
January 6, 2023
Day in Photos
January 5, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG