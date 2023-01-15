Accessibility links

January 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Young Socialists Switzerland (JUSO) activists take part in a protest against the World Economic Forum (WEF), calling for a climate tax on the rich, on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos.
2 Rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal. Authorities said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara.
3 A family member of a victim of the aircraft that crashed in Pokhara is escorted as she mourns at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4 Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine.

