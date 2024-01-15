Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 15, 2024
January 15, 2024 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A jogger trots on a snow-covered road during a winter storm in Grand Prairie, Texas.
2
Team Audi Sport's Swedish driver Mattias Ekstrom and his Swedish co-driver Emil Bergkvist steer their car in the dunes during the stage 8 of the 2024 Dakar Rally, between Al Duwadimi and Hail, Saudi Arabia.
3
Turbulent weather caused by the Cyclone Belal is seen in Mahebourg. Heavy flooding hit Mauritius as a tropical cyclone was "dangerously approaching" the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French overseas territory of Reunion.
4
In this image made from video, volcanic activity is seen in Grindavik, Iceland, Jan. 14, 2024. Iceland’s president says the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
January 15, 2024
