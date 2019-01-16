Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 16, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, after Prime Minister Theresa May&#39;s Brexit deal was rejected, in London, Britain.
1 Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected, in London, Britain.
Firefighters try to extinguish fire engulfing one of the historic buildings located in the courtyard of Dnipro hotel in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
2 Firefighters try to extinguish fire engulfing one of the historic buildings located in the courtyard of Dnipro hotel in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
Jose Rosello (L), father of Julen who fell down a well, cries as rescue efforts continue to find the boy in Totalan in southern Spain.
3 Jose Rosello (L), father of Julen who fell down a well, cries as rescue efforts continue to find the boy in Totalan in southern Spain.
Anastasia Vashukevich, Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is seen at Chonburi Immigration in Pattaya, Thailand, Jan. 15, 2019.
4 Anastasia Vashukevich, Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is seen at Chonburi Immigration in Pattaya, Thailand, Jan. 15, 2019.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG