Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
January 16, 2019
January 16, 2019 2:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected, in London, Britain.
2
Firefighters try to extinguish fire engulfing one of the historic buildings located in the courtyard of Dnipro hotel in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
3
Jose Rosello (L), father of Julen who fell down a well, cries as rescue efforts continue to find the boy in Totalan in southern Spain.
4
Anastasia Vashukevich, Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is seen at Chonburi Immigration in Pattaya, Thailand, Jan. 15, 2019.
January 16, 2019
