January 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Prince Philippos, left, Prince Pavlos, center, and  Prince Nikolaos, right, sons of former king of Greece Constantine II, walk behind their father coffin as they arrive at the Metropolitan cathedral for his funeral in Athens. 
2 People gather to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington.
3 Anti-government demonstrators and university students scuffle with police during a protest demanding the release of Inter University Students' Federation leader Wasantha Mudalige, in Colombo. 
4 A regional train approaches a railroad crossing in Nidderau-Eichen near Frankfurt, Germany.

