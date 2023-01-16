Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 16, 2023
January 16, 2023 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Prince Philippos, left, Prince Pavlos, center, and Prince Nikolaos, right, sons of former king of Greece Constantine II, walk behind their father coffin as they arrive at the Metropolitan cathedral for his funeral in Athens.
2
People gather to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington.
3
Anti-government demonstrators and university students scuffle with police during a protest demanding the release of Inter University Students' Federation leader Wasantha Mudalige, in Colombo.
4
A regional train approaches a railroad crossing in Nidderau-Eichen near Frankfurt, Germany.
Load more
January 16, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 15, 2023
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
Day in Photos
January 12, 2023
Day in Photos
January 11, 2023
Day in Photos
January 10, 2023
Day in Photos
January 9, 2023
Day in Photos
January 8, 2023
Day in Photos
January 6, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG