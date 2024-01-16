Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 16, 2024
January 16, 2024 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of Mississippi with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice, as seen on this north Jackson street. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures.
2
A man rides his mountain bike through a snowy forest at the Königstuhl mountain in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany.
3
Palestinian children wait to receive food amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
4
A donkey cart drives past a collapsed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.
Load more
January 16, 2024
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG