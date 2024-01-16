Accessibility links

January 16, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of Mississippi with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice, as seen on this north Jackson street.&nbsp;Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures.
A man rides his mountain bike through a snowy forest at the Königstuhl mountain in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany.
Palestinian children wait to receive food amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A donkey cart drives past a collapsed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.
