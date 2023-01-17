Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg during a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany.
2
A person lays flowers in memory of those killed in the weekend strike on a residential block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, at the monument to famous Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrainka in Moscow, Russia.
3
A person looks at waves during a high tide in San Sebastian, northern Spain.
4
A patient lies on a bed at the emergency department of a hospital, amid COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China.
Load more
January 17, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 16, 2023
Day in Photos
January 15, 2023
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
Day in Photos
January 12, 2023
Day in Photos
January 11, 2023
Day in Photos
January 10, 2023
Day in Photos
January 9, 2023
Day in Photos
January 8, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG