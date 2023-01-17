Accessibility links

January 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg during a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany.
2 A person lays flowers in memory of those killed in the weekend strike on a residential block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, at the monument to famous Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrainka in Moscow, Russia.
3 A person looks at waves during a high tide in San Sebastian, northern Spain.
4 A patient lies on a bed at the emergency department of a hospital, amid COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China.

