Day in Photos

January 17, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Ice swimmer Fenwick Ridley takes a cold water swim class into a manmade ice channel in Sweethope Loughs in Harle, Northumberland, Britain.
A girl sits in a makeshift cart as Palestinians wait to receive food amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A steam train travels through a snow covered landscape on the way to northern Germany&#39;s 1,142-meter (3,743 feet) highest mountain &#39;Brocken&#39; at the Harz mountains near Schierke.
Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival &#39;Jallikattu&#39; in the Alanganallur village of Madurai district, India.
