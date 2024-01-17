Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 17, 2024
January 17, 2024 1:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ice swimmer Fenwick Ridley takes a cold water swim class into a manmade ice channel in Sweethope Loughs in Harle, Northumberland, Britain.
2
A girl sits in a makeshift cart as Palestinians wait to receive food amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
3
A steam train travels through a snow covered landscape on the way to northern Germany's 1,142-meter (3,743 feet) highest mountain 'Brocken' at the Harz mountains near Schierke.
4
Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in the Alanganallur village of Madurai district, India.
January 17, 2024
