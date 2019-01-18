Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Stalemate Remains in Shutdown Talks
17:30 - 18:00
US - Saudi Ties
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Music Time in Africa
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
January 18, 2019
January 18, 2019 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Palestinian women and youths from the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, scuffle with Israeli soldiers as they try to release a youth from their custody, during clashes following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian lands by Israel.
2
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a meeting attended by some 600 mayors of Occitania to relay their constituent's grievances, in Souillac, France.
3
A man who identified himself as a Google employee from China argues with Women from the Regional Tibetan Women's Association during a protest to scrap Chinese search engine censorship, outside the Google offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.
4
Sudanese demonstrators gather to participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum, Jan. 17, 2019.
Load more
January 18, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 18, 2019
January 17, 2019
Day in Photos
January 16, 2019
January 15, 2019
Day in Photos
January 14, 2019
Day in Photos
January 13, 2019
Day in Photos
January 11, 2019
Day in Photos
January 10, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments