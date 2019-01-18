Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 18, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinian women and youths from the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, scuffle with Israeli soldiers as they try to release a youth from their custody, during clashes following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian lands by Israel.
1 Palestinian women and youths from the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, scuffle with Israeli soldiers as they try to release a youth from their custody, during clashes following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian lands by Israel.
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a meeting attended by some 600 mayors of Occitania to relay their constituent&#39;s grievances, in Souillac, France.
2 French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a meeting attended by some 600 mayors of Occitania to relay their constituent's grievances, in Souillac, France.
A man who identified himself as a Google employee from China argues with Women from the Regional Tibetan Women&#39;s Association during a protest to scrap Chinese search engine censorship, outside the Google offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.
3 A man who identified himself as a Google employee from China argues with Women from the Regional Tibetan Women's Association during a protest to scrap Chinese search engine censorship, outside the Google offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.
Sudanese demonstrators gather to participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum, Jan. 17, 2019.
4 Sudanese demonstrators gather to participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum, Jan. 17, 2019.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG