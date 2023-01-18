Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 18, 2023
January 18, 2023 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Afghan refugee cobbler woman, right, repairs a shoe in Peshawar, Pakistan.
2
Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. A helicopter crashed into a nursery and set it ablaze in a suburb of the capital. killing at least 15 people, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.
3
Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the U.S. during the Australia Open tennis championship in Melbourne Park, Melbourne.
4
A funeral service employee carries a photo of late Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida before her laying in state at Rome's Capitol Hill. Lollobrigida who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Jan. 16, 2023. She was 95
January 18, 2023
