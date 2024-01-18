Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 18, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Ground staff member dries out the court during the second round match of the Australian Open tennis championships between Poland&#39;s Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins of the U.S. as the match is interrupted due to rain in Melbourne, Australia.
1 Ground staff member dries out the court during the second round match of the Australian Open tennis championships between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins of the U.S. as the match is interrupted due to rain in Melbourne, Australia.
Astara Team&#39;s Spanish driver Laia Sanz and her Italian co-driver Maurizio Gerini steer their during the stage 11 of the 2024 Dakar Rally between Al-Ula and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.
2 Astara Team's Spanish driver Laia Sanz and her Italian co-driver Maurizio Gerini steer their during the stage 11 of the 2024 Dakar Rally between Al-Ula and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.
A Palestinian woman reacts at the grave of her son killed in an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
3 A Palestinian woman reacts at the grave of her son killed in an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Ice covers flowers, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Oregon.&nbsp;An ice storm threatened to topple towering trees onto power lines and turned mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest, where residents were urged to avoid travel.
4 Ice covers flowers, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Oregon. An ice storm threatened to topple towering trees onto power lines and turned mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest, where residents were urged to avoid travel.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG