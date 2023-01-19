Accessibility links

January 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Anya Korostenska drops to her knees at the grave of her fiance Oleksiy Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on January 15 in Bakhmut, during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine.
Ethiopian Orthodox devotees attend a prayer during the celebration of the Ethiopian Epiphany on the shore of lake Ziway, Ethiopia.
A metal curtain closes off access to Montparnasse metro station in Paris, as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
Children give money to lion dance performers at a school as part of festivities to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.
