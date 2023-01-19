Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 19, 2023
January 19, 2023 2:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Anya Korostenska drops to her knees at the grave of her fiance Oleksiy Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on January 15 in Bakhmut, during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine.
2
Ethiopian Orthodox devotees attend a prayer during the celebration of the Ethiopian Epiphany on the shore of lake Ziway, Ethiopia.
3
A metal curtain closes off access to Montparnasse metro station in Paris, as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
4
Children give money to lion dance performers at a school as part of festivities to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.
Load more
January 19, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 18, 2023
Day in Photos
January 17, 2023
Day in Photos
January 16, 2023
Day in Photos
January 15, 2023
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
Day in Photos
January 12, 2023
Day in Photos
January 11, 2023
Day in Photos
January 10, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG