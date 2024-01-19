Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 19, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A Hindu devotee reacts as he arrives ahead of the opening of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in India.
People sell vegetables and other goods next to a bomb shelter at a market in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A woman rides a bicycle transporting bamboo and rattan household items for sale on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Police officials detain a protester from Sir Lowry's Pass Village during a protest over water supply in the area in Cape Town, South Africa.
