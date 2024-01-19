Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 1:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Hindu devotee reacts as he arrives ahead of the opening of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in India.
2
People sell vegetables and other goods next to a bomb shelter at a market in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
A woman rides a bicycle transporting bamboo and rattan household items for sale on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam.
4
Police officials detain a protester from Sir Lowry's Pass Village during a protest over water supply in the area in Cape Town, South Africa.
Load more
January 19, 2024
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG