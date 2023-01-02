Accessibility links

January 2, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Brx' Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and Spanish co-driver Alex Bravo compete during the second stage of the Dakar 2023 rally between Sea Camp and al-Ula in Saudi Arabia.
2 People wait in line to pay their respect to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laying in state at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
3 President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, his wife Rosangela Silva, center left, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, right, and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro wave to supporters as they head to the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Jan. 1, 2023.
4 Supporters of Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cheer as he arrives at the National Congress for his inauguration ceremony, in Brasilia, Jan. 1, 2023.

