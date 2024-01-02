Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 2, 2024
January 02, 2024 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An aerial view shows collapsed houses, cars and roads caused by an earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo.
2
Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. All 379 people aboard the plane escaped the burning airliner after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at the airport that killed five of six crew on the smaller craft.
3
A woman prepares fresh dough for bread as she sits next to a man and children outside tents by the rubble of a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
4
Firefighters extinguish the fire inside an apartment following a massive explosion in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. The TV station of Lebanon's Hezbollah group said top Hamas official Saleh Arouri was killed in the explosion.
January 2, 2024
