Day in Photos
January 20, 2022
January 20, 2022 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrians around a burning car hit by a shell, in the town of Afrin, north of Aleppo. The rocket attack on Afrin, controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killed several civilians and wounded over a dozen people, Syrian rescuers and a war monitor said.
2
A worker rests after cleaning an oil spill caused by abnormal waves, triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, off the coast of Lima, in Ventanilla, Peru, Jan. 19, 2022.
3
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford jubilates in the cockpit after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium. The 19-year-old has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium, 155 days after she departed.
4
Parishioners take part in El Gueguense, a satyrical drama and an expression of protest against the colonial rule to mark the Feast of Saint Sebastian, in Diriamba, Nicaragua, Jan. 19, 2022.
Load more
January 20, 2022
