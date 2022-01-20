Accessibility links

January 20, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrians around a burning car hit by a shell, in the town of Afrin, north of Aleppo.&nbsp;The rocket attack on Afrin, controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killed several civilians and wounded over a dozen people, Syrian rescuers and a war monitor said.
A worker rests after cleaning an oil spill caused by abnormal waves, triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, off the coast of Lima, in Ventanilla, Peru, Jan. 19, 2022.
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford jubilates in the cockpit after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium.&nbsp;The 19-year-old has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium, 155 days after she departed.
Parishioners take part in El Gueguense, a satyrical drama and an expression of protest against the colonial rule to mark the Feast of Saint Sebastian, in Diriamba, Nicaragua, Jan. 19, 2022.
