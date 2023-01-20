Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 20, 2023
January 20, 2023 3:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Guryong village, one of South Korea's last remaining slums, in southern Seoul.
2
A dog named Chip sits next to a Ukrainian serviceman who repairs a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
3
A pedestrian walks by a car on a damaged street after heavy rain in Kosovo.
4
An elderly Palestinian walks with a Palestinian flag during a demonstration against a new Israeli settlement in the village of Qalandia near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Load more
January 20, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 19, 2023
Day in Photos
January 18, 2023
Day in Photos
January 17, 2023
Day in Photos
January 16, 2023
Day in Photos
January 15, 2023
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
Day in Photos
January 12, 2023
Day in Photos
January 11, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG