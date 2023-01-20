Accessibility links

January 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Guryong village, one of South Korea's last remaining slums, in southern Seoul.
2 A dog named Chip sits next to a Ukrainian serviceman who repairs a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
3 A pedestrian walks by a car on a damaged street after heavy rain in Kosovo.
4 An elderly Palestinian walks with a Palestinian flag during a demonstration against a new Israeli settlement in the village of Qalandia near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

