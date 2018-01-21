Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 21, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A crowd takes photos of Pope Francis as he arrives for a mid-morning prayer at the Shrine of Our Lord of the Miracles in Lima, Peru.
Afghan journalists take cover behind an ambulance near the Intercontinental Hotel during a fight between gunmen and security forces in Kabul. Gunmen stormed the luxury hotel, killing at least six people, including a foreigner, sparking a twelve hour fight with security forces that left terrified guests scrambling to escape and parts of the building ablaze.
A woman looks through a telescope, covered with hoarfrost, with the air temperature at about minus 38&deg; C (- 36.4&deg; F) on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian village of Ovsyanka near Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Jan. 20, 2018.
Russia&#39;s Alina Zagitova performs during the Gala Exhibition at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow, Russia.
