January 21, 2024
January 21, 2024 1:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants light with their mobile phones during a demonstration against racism and far right politics in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany.
Members of the Ramnami religious movement take part in the Bhajan mela - an annual festival of the sect - near the Mahanadi river at Jaijaipur in Chhattisgarh, India.
In this photo released by Telegram Channel of head of the Kingisepp district administration Yuri Zapalatskiy, fire fighters extinguish the blaze at Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek in Ust-Luga, 165 kilometers southwest of St. Petersburg, Russia. Fire broke out at the chemical transport terminal following two explosions, regional officials reported.
Photographer Peter Bennett takes pictures of the prize winning pigeons at the British Homing World Show of the Year in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Britain, Jan. 20, 2024.
January 21, 2024
