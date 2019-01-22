Accessibility links
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
January 22, 2019
January 22, 2019 2:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Afghan laborers polish metal pots at an aluminum factory in Herat.
2
Traditional dancers from southern state Tamil Nadu perform during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
3
Police officers operate a security robot to patrol inside a railway station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush starts ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Jan. 21, 2019.
4
Portugal's soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain.
January 22, 2019
