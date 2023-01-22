Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 22, 2023
January 22, 2023 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Coco Gauff of the U.S. falls during her fourth round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during the Asutralia Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.
2
Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, California. A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said.
3
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Jan. 21, 2023.
4
A 238m-long dragon dance is performed in front of the A-Ma Temple during celebrations on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Macau, China.
January 22, 2023
