Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 22, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Maya Gabeira from Brazil rides a wave during the Nazare Big Wave Challenge surfing tournament at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal.
1 Maya Gabeira from Brazil rides a wave during the Nazare Big Wave Challenge surfing tournament at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal.
Hindu holy men throng to get the first look of the temple dedicated to Hinduism&rsquo;s Lord Ram soon after its inauguration in Ayodhya, India.&nbsp;Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the controversial Hindu temple built on the ruins of a historic mosque in the holy city of Ayodhya in a grand event that is expected to galvanize Hindu voters in upcoming elections.&nbsp;
2 Hindu holy men throng to get the first look of the temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram soon after its inauguration in Ayodhya, India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the controversial Hindu temple built on the ruins of a historic mosque in the holy city of Ayodhya in a grand event that is expected to galvanize Hindu voters in upcoming elections. 
This photograph taken on the southern outskirts of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip shows Palestinian families fleeing the city on the coastal road leading to Rafah.&nbsp;The Israeli army bombarded Khan Yunis after Israeli Prime Minister rejected what he said were Hamas conditions for the release of hostages, even amid mounting pressure from their families.&nbsp;
3 This photograph taken on the southern outskirts of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip shows Palestinian families fleeing the city on the coastal road leading to Rafah. The Israeli army bombarded Khan Yunis after Israeli Prime Minister rejected what he said were Hamas conditions for the release of hostages, even amid mounting pressure from their families. 
A Palestinian woman cries as she sits next to her girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip while receiving treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip.
4 A Palestinian woman cries as she sits next to her girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip while receiving treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG