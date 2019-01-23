Accessibility links

January 23, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indian migrant workers cover themselves with a plastic sheet as steam rises at a brick kiln, during rainfall on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.
Residents evacuate their flooded homes in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Torrential rains and landslides displaced more than a few thousand residents in central Indonesia, officials said.
The American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, is frozen due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2019.
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in of Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-run congress who declared himself interim president of Venezuela during a rally demanding President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s resignation in Caracas.
