Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Straight Talk Africa
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
16:05 - 17:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
January 23, 2018
January 23, 2019 2:30 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indian migrant workers cover themselves with a plastic sheet as steam rises at a brick kiln, during rainfall on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.
2
Residents evacuate their flooded homes in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Torrential rains and landslides displaced more than a few thousand residents in central Indonesia, officials said.
3
The American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, is frozen due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2019.
4
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in of Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-run congress who declared himself interim president of Venezuela during a rally demanding President Nicolas Maduro's resignation in Caracas.
Load more
January 23, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 23, 2018
Day in Photos
January 22, 2019
Day in Photos
January 21, 2019
Day in Photos
January 20, 2019
Day in Photos
January 18, 2019
January 17, 2019
Day in Photos
January 16, 2019
January 15, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments