January 23, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads &quot;Fair Salaries Now&quot; during a march to demand better salaries in Caracas, Venezuela, as the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces renewed challenges in its attempt to fight inflation.
Members of a SWAT team enter a van in Torrance, California, Jan. 22, 2023.&nbsp;The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
Men searches for fish that are still alive to eat, as dead fish agglomerate on the shore of the Salado river in Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Jan. 22, 2023.
A view shows a vehicle riddled with bullet holes on a road where according to local media at least six people, including two minors, died during an armed attack, in Veracruz, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2023.
