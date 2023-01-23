Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 23, 2023
January 23, 2023 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Fair Salaries Now" during a march to demand better salaries in Caracas, Venezuela, as the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces renewed challenges in its attempt to fight inflation.
2
Members of a SWAT team enter a van in Torrance, California, Jan. 22, 2023. The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
3
Men searches for fish that are still alive to eat, as dead fish agglomerate on the shore of the Salado river in Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Jan. 22, 2023.
4
A view shows a vehicle riddled with bullet holes on a road where according to local media at least six people, including two minors, died during an armed attack, in Veracruz, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2023.
Load more
January 23, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 22, 2023
Day in Photos
January 20, 2023
Day in Photos
January 19, 2023
Day in Photos
January 18, 2023
Day in Photos
January 17, 2023
Day in Photos
January 16, 2023
Day in Photos
January 15, 2023
Day in Photos
January 13, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG