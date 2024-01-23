Accessibility links
Day in Photos
January 23, 2024
January 23, 2024 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The clock with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is placed ahead of the announcement of the location of the minute hand on its Doomsday Clock, indicating what world developments mean for the perceived likelihood of nuclear catastrophe, at the National Press Club in Washington.
Medical workers treat a wounded local resident at a site of residential buildings heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Damage is shown after a heavy rain storm causes a small river to overflow into a neighborhood in San Diego, California, Jan. 22, 2024.
