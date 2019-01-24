Accessibility links

January 24, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Monkeys cloned from a gene-edited macaque with circadian rhythm disorders are seen at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China in this handout picture provided by the Institute of Neuroscience of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
A police officer stands guard on a roof at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Flanked by Panama&#39;s President Juan Carlos Varela, right, and first lady Lorena Castillo, Pope Francis arrives at the foreign ministry headquarters Palacio Bolivar, in Panama City.
A man cleans a zorb ball outside the Gorky Park at sunset in Moscow, Russia.
