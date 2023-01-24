Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 24, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The &quot;Doomsday Clock&quot; is moved to 90 seconds to midnight at the National Press Club in Washington.&nbsp;Atomic scientists set the &quot;Doomsday&nbsp;Clock&quot; closer to midnight than ever before, saying threats of nuclear war, disease, and climate volatility have been exacerbated by Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine, putting humanity at greater risk of annihilation.
A woman walks past a destroyed apartment block in the Russian-controlled town of Severodonetsk in the eastern Lugansk region, Ukraine.
Police in riot gear clash with anti-government protesters during a march against President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 23, 2023.
A man takes pictures of snow and ice covered trees at the 1,142-meter high (3,743 feet) Brocken at the Harz mountains near Schierke, Germany.
