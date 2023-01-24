Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
January 24, 2023
January 24, 2023 1:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The "Doomsday Clock" is moved to 90 seconds to midnight at the National Press Club in Washington. Atomic scientists set the "Doomsday Clock" closer to midnight than ever before, saying threats of nuclear war, disease, and climate volatility have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, putting humanity at greater risk of annihilation.
2
A woman walks past a destroyed apartment block in the Russian-controlled town of Severodonetsk in the eastern Lugansk region, Ukraine.
3
Police in riot gear clash with anti-government protesters during a march against President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 23, 2023.
4
A man takes pictures of snow and ice covered trees at the 1,142-meter high (3,743 feet) Brocken at the Harz mountains near Schierke, Germany.
January 24, 2023
New series
52 Documentary
