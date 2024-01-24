Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 24, 2024
January 24, 2024 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
19-month-old Orangutan baby Kendari and mother Sari are pictured in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria.
A road is seen during snowfall from a train window along the Tokaido Shinkansen, part of the nationwide high-speed railway network, in Ogaki city of Gifu Prefecture, Japan.
A man carrying a griller on his head takes part in a demonstration near the Argentine Congress during a national strike against the government of Javier Milei in Buenos Aires. President Javier Milei faces the first national strike in just 45 days of government against his draconian fiscal adjustment and his plan to reform more than a thousand laws and regulations that governed for decades.
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
