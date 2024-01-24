Accessibility links

January 24, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

19-month-old Orangutan baby Kendari and mother Sari are pictured in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria.
A road is seen during snowfall from a train window along the Tokaido Shinkansen, part of the nationwide high-speed railway network, in Ogaki city of Gifu Prefecture, Japan.
A man carrying a griller on his head takes part in a demonstration near the Argentine Congress during a national strike against the government of Javier Milei in Buenos Aires.&nbsp;&nbsp;President Javier Milei faces the first national strike in just 45 days of government against his draconian fiscal adjustment and his plan to reform more than a thousand laws and regulations that governed for decades.&nbsp;
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
