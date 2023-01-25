Accessibility links

January 25, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Protesters take pictures of burning tires they set on fire, in front the Central Bank building, during a rally against the Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and the deepening financial crisis in Beirut.
A boy skateboards along a wall with a graffiti depicting a Ukrainian soldier firing a portable anti-tank missile system, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Israeli security forces are deployed as the home of Palestinian gunman Uday Tamimi is demolished in the West Bank village of Anata, near Jerusalem.
A family gathers at a memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, California.&nbsp;A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community.&nbsp;
