Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 25, 2023
January 25, 2023 1:28 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Protesters take pictures of burning tires they set on fire, in front the Central Bank building, during a rally against the Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and the deepening financial crisis in Beirut.
2
A boy skateboards along a wall with a graffiti depicting a Ukrainian soldier firing a portable anti-tank missile system, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
Israeli security forces are deployed as the home of Palestinian gunman Uday Tamimi is demolished in the West Bank village of Anata, near Jerusalem.
4
A family gathers at a memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, California. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community.
Load more
January 25, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 24, 2023
Day in Photos
January 23, 2023
Day in Photos
January 22, 2023
Day in Photos
January 20, 2023
Day in Photos
January 19, 2023
Day in Photos
January 18, 2023
Day in Photos
January 17, 2023
Day in Photos
January 16, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG