Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 25, 2024
January 25, 2024 1:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska hits a return against China's Zheng Qinwen in their women's singles semi-final match on day 12 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
2
Sled dogs pull their rig on a training run before this weekend’s annual sled dog rally in Aviemore, Scotland, Britain.
3
Villagers hang noodles to dry in a field as they prepare for upcoming Lunar New Year markets in Huai'an, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
4
Masa, sister of Palestinian Wissam Khashan who was killed in an Israeli raid, sits next to a damaged wall at their house, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
January 25, 2024
