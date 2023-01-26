Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Israeli forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land on the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the occupied West Bank.
Anti-government protesters scuffle with riot police outside the ministry of Justice, in Beirut, Lebanon.&nbsp;Scores of protesters scuffled with riot police as they tried to break into the Beirut Justice Palace, rejecting an order from Lebanon&#39;s judiciary that further crippled the probe into a massive port explosion over two years ago.
People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Laura Dejong pulls her nephews Caleb and Eli Fennema while their mother follows behind with infant Grace during a snow fall in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 25, 2023.
