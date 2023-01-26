Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 26, 2023
January 26, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Israeli forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land on the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the occupied West Bank.
2
Anti-government protesters scuffle with riot police outside the ministry of Justice, in Beirut, Lebanon. Scores of protesters scuffled with riot police as they tried to break into the Beirut Justice Palace, rejecting an order from Lebanon's judiciary that further crippled the probe into a massive port explosion over two years ago.
3
People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
Laura Dejong pulls her nephews Caleb and Eli Fennema while their mother follows behind with infant Grace during a snow fall in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 25, 2023.
January 26, 2023
