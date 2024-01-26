Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024 12:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indian soldiers march at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
2
A snow leopard looks on from inside a cage, after being captured from the southern plains of Nepal and brought to the central zoo, which wildlife experts say is rare for the animal that is found in the higher altitude, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
3
Palestinians carry some belongings as they flee Khan Younis to safer areas farther south in the southern Gaza Strip through the city's western exit on the outskirts of its refugee camp.
4
French farmers use their tractors to block the A1 highway near a highway toll station as they protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Chamant, near Paris, France.
January 26, 2024
