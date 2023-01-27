Accessibility links

January 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Mourners proceed bearing a cross and a coffin with the body of Tanzanian student, Nemes Tarimo, whose body arrived at his homeplace in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after he was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine after being recruited in jail.
A man holds a copy of the Koran during a protest in front of the Swedish embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his partner upon her arrival from Kyiv at Kramatorsk train station, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A woman reads by the sea in the city of Cadiz, Spain.
