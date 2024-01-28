Accessibility links
Day in Photos
January 28, 2024
January 28, 2024 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Italy's Jannik Sinner signs autographs for fans after winning the final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne.
2
Pakistani police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during an election campaign rally in Karachi.
3
Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Jan. 27, 2024.
4
This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows two environmental activists from the collective dubbed "Riposte Alimentaire" (Food Retaliation) hurling soup at Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting, at the Louvre museum in Paris.
