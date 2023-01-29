Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 29, 2023
January 29, 2023 2:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Dawid Kubacki of Poland soars through the air during his qualification jump at the Ski Flying World Cup in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria.
2
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, center, celebrates with his team including his mother, Dijana, second left, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.
3
A woman walks on the snow-covered ground on a snowy day in Kabul, Afghanistan.
4
People look at an artwork of the famous street artist Tvboy, created on a wall of the House of Culture, which was heavily damaged during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv.
January 29, 2023
