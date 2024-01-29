Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 29, 2024
January 29, 2024 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of the Indian military band perform during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi.
2
Palestinians arrive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis. Israel has expanded its offensive in Khan Younis, saying the city is a stronghold of the Hamas militant group.
3
Palestinians look through garbage in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
4
Amit Soussana, 40, right, is embraced by a friend after speaking to journalists in front of her destroyed house in the kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Gaza Strip, Israel. Soussana was held in captivity for 55 days after being kidnapped during the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.
January 29, 2024
