January 29, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Members of the Indian military band perform during the &quot;Beating the Retreat&quot; ceremony in New Delhi.
Palestinians arrive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis.&nbsp;Israel has expanded its offensive in Khan Younis, saying the city is a stronghold of the Hamas militant group.
Palestinians look through garbage in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Amit Soussana, 40, right, is embraced by a friend after speaking to journalists in front of her destroyed house in the kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Gaza Strip, Israel.&nbsp;Soussana was held in captivity for 55 days after being kidnapped during the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.
