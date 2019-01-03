Accessibility links

January 3, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Austria's Markus Schiffner soars through the air during a trial jump at the third stage of the 67th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
2 An Indian Sikh warrior blows fire as he displays traditional martial art skills during a religious procession.
3 a half sunken cruise ship lays on its side, in the Gulf of Elefsina, west of Athens. Dozens of abandoned cargo and passenger ships lie semi-submerged or completely sunken around the Gulf of Elefsina, near Greece’s major port of Piraeus.
4 Pakistanis commute on a road amid heavy fog and smog conditions in Lahore. Smog levels spike during winter in southern Pakistan, when air quality often eclipses the World Health Organization's safe levels.

