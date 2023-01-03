Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 3, 2023
January 03, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Nuns arrive at dawn to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. The Vatican announced that his funeral will be held on Jan. 5, 2023.
2
The casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos.
3
A mourner reacts as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos.
4
A man wearing a face mask tends to his elderly relative in a corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing, China. As COVID-19 continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country start sharing data.
Load more
January 3, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 2, 2023
Day in Photos
New Year Celebrations around the World
Photos of the Year 2022 - Part 2
Day in Photos
December 30, 2022
Day in Photos
December 29, 2022
Day in Photos
December 28, 20022
Day in Photos
Photos of the Year 2022 - Part 1
Day in Photos
December 27, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG