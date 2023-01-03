Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Nuns arrive at dawn to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it lies in state in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican. The Vatican announced that his funeral will be held on Jan. 5, 2023.
1 Nuns arrive at dawn to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. The Vatican announced that his funeral will be held on Jan. 5, 2023.
The casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to the Santos&#39; Memorial Cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos.
2 The casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos.
A mourner reacts as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to the Santos&#39; Memorial Cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos.
3 A mourner reacts as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos.
A man wearing a face mask tends to his elderly relative in a corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing, China.&nbsp;As COVID-19 continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country start sharing data.
4 A man wearing a face mask tends to his elderly relative in a corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing, China. As COVID-19 continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country start sharing data.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG