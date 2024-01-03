Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 3, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People stand near a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan.
1 People stand near a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan.
A milkman pushes his bicycle through a pedestrian bridge on a cold foggy winter morning in Islamabad,
2 A milkman pushes his bicycle through a pedestrian bridge on a cold foggy winter morning in Islamabad,
Volunteers bathe a pelican drenched in oil at the Guindy National Park in Chennai after its rescue from a large oil spill at Ennore creek due to Cyclone Michaung.
3 Volunteers bathe a pelican drenched in oil at the Guindy National Park in Chennai after its rescue from a large oil spill at Ennore creek due to Cyclone Michaung.
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
4 Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG